Pistorius murder conviction sought by prosecutors

Video

South African judges have heard an appeal on whether athlete Oscar Pistorius should be convicted of murder instead of culpable homicide.

The Paralympian was transferred to house arrest last month after serving one year of his five-year term for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

Pistorius, 28, shot her through a locked toilet door in 2013 but insists he thought she was an intruder.

No date was set for the judgement that could see Pistorius return to prison.

Karen Allen reports.