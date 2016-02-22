Video

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has defended the repeated arrest of his main rival Kizza Besigye during fiercely contested elections, saying he wanted to cause violence.

Mr Besigye has been arrested four times in just over a week, in a move condemned by the US and election observers.

Mr Museveni beat Mr Besigye by a wide margin in Thursday's election to extend his 30-year rule.

Mr Museveni spoke to the BBC's Zuhura Yunus about the crackdown on Mr Besigye.