Chibok father: 'She jumped and grabbed me, I held her'

Yakubu Nkeke tells the BBC's Alastair Leithead of his joy at seeing his daughter for the first time since she was kidnapped by Boko Haram militants in 2014.

She was one of 82 girls to be released by Boko Haram last week. Mr Nkeke, head of the Chibok's Parents Association, saw her on a visit to Abuja as part of the identification process.

The rest of the girls will be reunited with their parents next week once the identification process is complete, the Nigerian government says.