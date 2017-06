Video

When Zimbabwean Blessing Fire was born, he was told by doctors he would never be able to walk like a "normal child", but no-one said anything about breakdancing.

He uses crutches or a wheelchair to move long distances but is able to walk.

His brother's gymnastics inspired him to take up breakdancing and now he dances in an award-winning crew.

Video journalist: Tendai Msiyazviriyo