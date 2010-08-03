Stravinsky in South Africa: The composer who defied apartheid

Video

When celebrated Russian-born composer Igor Stravinsky visited South Africa in 1962, he defied racist laws to conduct a concert to a black audience.

One of the audience members, now in his nineties, remembers that night and how it changed the course of his life.

You can hear The Documentary: Stravinsky in South Africa on BBC World Service radio on Tuesday 25 July, in which a rediscovered recording of the concert will be broadcast for the first time.

Video journalist: Chris Parkinson