Gordhan: ANC values still 'crucial' for South Africa

The values and policies of the African National Congress (ANC) were "still absolutely crucial to South Africa’s future", the county's former finance minister Pravin Gordhan has said.

But corruption needed to be tackled head on within the state machinery and resources, he told BBC Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur.

The ANC has governed South Africa since the end of white-minority rule in 1994, but at least 26 ANC MPs defied the party whip recently and supported a no confidence motion against Jacob Zuma, the party leader and national president.

Since taking office in 2009, President Zuma has faced allegations of corruption and accusations of becoming too close to the wealthy Gupta family, who are accused of trying to influence politician decisions.

Both Mr Zuma and the Gupta family deny wrongdoing.

