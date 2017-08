Video

"We don land gidigba!' (We've finally arrived!) That's the message from the new team behind the BBC's Pidgin service, which launches on Monday as part of the biggest expansion of the BBC World Service since the 1940s.

Pidgin is spoken by an estimated 75m people in Nigeria alone, with additional speakers across West and Central Africa.

Video journalists: Helen Oyibo, Joshua Akinyemi and Charlie Northcott