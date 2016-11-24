Olajumoke: 'Tinie Tempah photobomb transformed my life'

Video

How did a girl hawking bread on the streets of Lagos rise to become a national celebrity and successful model in Nigeria? This is the real life Cinderella story of Olajumoke.

This story is from BBC Pidgin, which launched on Monday, the first of six new African languages as part of the biggest expansion of the BBC World Service since the 1940s.

Video journalists: Helen Oyibo, Joshua Akinyemi and Charlie Northcott

BBC Pidgin