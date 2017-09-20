Kenya protest as court reads poll ruling

Video
Demonstrators scuffle as Kenya court explains poll cancellation
Protesters scuffled outside Kenya's Supreme Court over the decision to annul August's presidential election and police fired tear gas to restore calm.
The court was explaining the reasons for cancelling President Uhuru Kenyatta's victory - it blamed failings at the electoral commission, saying the poll was neither transparent nor verifiable.
The ruling has raised tensions, with rival protests in support of and against the court.
