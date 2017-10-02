Bull wresting for love in Madagascar
It’s hard to find a date in the highlands of Madagascar. For centuries, Betsileo men have hosted “Savika” bull wrestling tournaments to win the hearts of local women.
Andy Rafanambinantsoa is single, and desperate to find his love.
Bulls, which are considered sacred, are not harmed in traditional Malagasy Savika.
Warning: Video contains some graphic images of human injury
Video Journalist: Charlie Northcott
Producer: Raissa Ioussouf
02 Oct 2017
Africa