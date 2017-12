Video

Fergal Keane reveals the crisis along a road in the Democratic Republic of Congo that threatens hundreds of thousands.

Nearly half a million severely malnourished children are at risk of starvation in the country's Kasai region.

The UN has just declared the crisis in DRC as the highest level of emergency- the same as Yemen, Syria and Iraq.

Camera: Tony Fallshaw

Producer: Alice Doyard

Edited: James Reevell