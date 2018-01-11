Moyo: I will not take an immunity deal

Video

Jonathan Moyo, a minister who served in Robert Mugabe’s government has said he will not discuss an immunity deal with the Zimbabwean government.

“When the devil offers you immunity, you would be a fool to enter what is called a Faustian bargain,” he told BBC Hardtalk’s Zeinab Badawi.

Mr Moyo is in a self-imposed exile.

