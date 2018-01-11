Moyo: I will not take an immunity deal

Video
I will not take an immunity deal, says Jonathan Moyo
Jonathan Moyo, a minister who served in Robert Mugabe’s government has said he will not discuss an immunity deal with the Zimbabwean government.
“When the devil offers you immunity, you would be a fool to enter what is called a Faustian bargain,” he told BBC Hardtalk’s Zeinab Badawi.
Mr Moyo is in a self-imposed exile.
Watch the full interview on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel on Thursday 11 January 2018 or watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only)
-
11 Jan 2018
- From the section Africa