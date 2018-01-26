Questions about sex? Ask 'Dr Love'

Media player
Meet 'Dr Love' the health app for young Congolese
Aimé Lokulutu runs a sexuality and reproductive health app in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The service helps overcome cultural taboos around sexual health and gives young people the answers they need.
Photo shows Aimé Lokulutu
26 Jan 2018
Africa
