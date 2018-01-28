Meet the 'king of tombstone bling'
Lebohang W Khitsane designs tombstones and is known as South Africa's "king of tombstone bling".

He creates unique tombstones for his clients, which include celebrities and public figures.

Video journalist: Christian Parkinson

