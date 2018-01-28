Meet the 'king of tombstone bling'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Meet South Africa's 'king of tombstone bling'
Lebohang W Khitsane designs tombstones and is known as South Africa's "king of tombstone bling".
He creates unique tombstones for his clients, which include celebrities and public figures.
Video journalist: Christian Parkinson
-
28 Jan 2018
- From the section Africa
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window