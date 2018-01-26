'Why I'm boycotting Trump speech'
South African Bonang Mohale is behind a boycott of US President Donald Trump's speech at Davos.

Here, he explains why he and other business leaders will not listen to the address following Mr Trump's reported comments about African countries.

