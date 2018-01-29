'King of tombstone bling'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'King of tombstone bling'

Lebohang W. Khitsane's clients include celebrities and public figures.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 29 Jan 2018
  • From the section Africa