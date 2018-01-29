'How River Gods are ruining my education'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ghana schoolgirl: 'River Gods' period ban is ruining my education'
A ban apparently imposed by a local River God stopping menstruating schoolgirls in Ghana from crossing a river has outraged children's activists.
-
29 Jan 2018
- From the section Africa
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-42862535/ghana-schoolgirl-river-gods-period-ban-is-ruining-my-educationRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window