A British Paralympian who plays wheelchair basketball has said he wants to inspire other young people to take up sports.

Abdi Jama, who is from the self-declared republic of Somaliland, fell out of a window at the age of 14 and was left paralysed from the waist down.

He won bronze at the Rio Paralympics in 2016 - his second Paralympic medal after also winning bronze in Beijing in 2008.