Five key facts about education in Africa

Educations in Africa: Five key facts
More children than ever are going to school but tens of millions are still not getting an education.
Fixing the problem will require billions of dollars of investment, which is what leaders are calling for at this week's international donor conference in Senegal.
02 Feb 2018
Africa
