Old Ethiopian plane becomes popular cafe
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Old Ethiopian plane becomes cafe in the town of Oromia

After reaching the end of its life in the skies, the Ethiopian Airlines passenger jet has been relaunched as a cafe, drawing crowds with its unusual setting and homemade honey wine.

Video journalist: Yadeta Berhanu

  • 07 Feb 2018
  • From the section Africa