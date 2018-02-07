Old Ethiopian plane becomes popular cafe

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Old Ethiopian plane becomes cafe in the town of Oromia
After reaching the end of its life in the skies, the Ethiopian Airlines passenger jet has been relaunched as a cafe, drawing crowds with its unusual setting and homemade honey wine.
Video journalist: Yadeta Berhanu
-
07 Feb 2018
- From the section Africa
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-42964348/old-ethiopian-plane-becomes-cafe-in-the-town-of-oromiaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window