'It feels like a normal place to go on holiday'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
British package holidays resume in Tunisia after attack
Tour operator Thomas Cook has resumed package holidays to Tunisia, almost three years on from the beach attack in which 30 Britons were killed.
Honeymooners Dale and Courtney were on board the first flight.
-
14 Feb 2018
- From the section Africa
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-43050565/british-package-holidays-resume-in-tunisia-after-attackRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window