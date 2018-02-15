'We don't want any corruption'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
South Africa: Hopes for the future after Zuma's departure
South Africans share their feelings about Jacob Zuma's presidency and what they hope for the future.
-
15 Feb 2018
- From the section Africa
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-43072573/south-africa-hopes-for-the-future-after-zuma-s-departureRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window