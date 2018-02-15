Media player
Cyril Ramaphosa: The long road to power in South Africa
Cyril Ramaphosa is South Africa's new president.
He was an activist as a student and went on to work closely with Nelson Mandela.
Ramaphosa is now charged with rooting out the corruption that brought down his predecessor.
15 Feb 2018
