Is this the world's toughest commute?
Ethiopian cliff church gives priest daily test of faith

In the remote mountains of northern Ethiopia, a lone priest scales a 250m cliff each day to reach his church and study ancient books containing religious secrets.

Produced by: Charlie Northcott, Kalkidan Yibeltal and Berihu Lilay.

  • 19 Feb 2018
  • From the section Africa
