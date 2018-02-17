DR Congo refugees find sanctuary in Uganda
'I knew I had to get out' of DR Congo

The crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo has produced millions of refugees, more than Syria, Yemen or Iraq.

Last month 20,000 people fled to neighbouring Uganda where many families are still left separated.

  • 17 Feb 2018
  • From the section Africa
