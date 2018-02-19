Missing separatist's wife begs Nigeria for news

Video

The wife of a Nigerian separatist leader who has been missing since last September has begged the Nigerian government for answers.

Uchechi Kanu told the BBC's Nkem Ifejika she believed the government knows where her husband Nnamdi - the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement - was being held after his home was raided by soldiers.

He failed to appear in court on treason charges in October.

