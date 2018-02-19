Meet the BBC Yoruba and Igbo teams

Media player
BBC launches Yoruba and Igbo services
Two new language services have been launched by the BBC World Service for Igbo and Yoruba speakers in Nigeria and West and Central Africa.
The new services are part of the World Service's biggest expansion since the 1940s.
19 Feb 2018
