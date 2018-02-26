Blind MMA champion takes on new mission
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The blind MMA champion helping others defend themselves

When Ronald Dlamini went blind it ended his sporting career, but now he's training other blind people to protect themselves.

The BBC’s Christian Parkinson went to meet him.

  • 26 Feb 2018
  • From the section Africa
Go to next video: 'I'm 75 and I love boxing'