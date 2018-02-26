Media player
The blind MMA champion helping others defend themselves
When Ronald Dlamini went blind it ended his sporting career, but now he's training other blind people to protect themselves.
The BBC’s Christian Parkinson went to meet him.
26 Feb 2018
