The mystery of 'Nigeria's Mona Lisa'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ben Enwonwu's Nigerian masterpiece 'Tutu' sold at auction
A painting by one of Nigeria's best known modern artists that was lost for almost 40 years has sold at an auction for £1.2m ($1.7m).
The artwork, known as Tutu, is of a Nigerian princess, which Ben Enwonwu painted in 1974.
-
28 Feb 2018
- From the section Africa
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-43235367/ben-enwonwu-s-nigerian-masterpiece-tutu-sold-at-auctionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window