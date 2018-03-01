Reframing Ethiopia through photography
Aida Muluneh's photography shows Ethiopia's brighter side

Aida Muluneh was born in Ethiopia but moved abroad at a young age and then became a photojournalist at the Washington Post. She returned in 2007 to develop photography and the arts in her native country.

  • 01 Mar 2018
  • From the section Africa
