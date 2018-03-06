One man's 23-year wait for BBC Oromo

Media player
BBC Oromo service comes 23 years after Ethiopia listener's request
Mulugeta Debebe Gamachu wrote to the BBC in 1995 asking for a language service in his mother tongue, Afaan Oromo. 23 years later, his dream came true.
Video journalist: Yadeta Berhanu.
06 Mar 2018
