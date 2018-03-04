Safe landing for baby chimp
Baby chimp rescued from poachers in Africa

Mussa, a baby chimpanzee, was rescued from poachers and flown to a new home.

The orphaned animal sat with his pilot as they travelled to a new home, Lwiro Primates in the DR Congo.

