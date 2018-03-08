Actress Yvonne Nelson on motherhood
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson on motherhood and life in the spotlight

Actress, model and producer Yvonne Nelson speaks about motherhood and life in the spotlight.

The Ghanaian actress answered questions from BBC Africa's audience.

Video journalist: Tamasin Ford. Reporter: Ony Nwaohuocha.

  • 08 Mar 2018
Go to next video: 'They thought I was the make-up lady'