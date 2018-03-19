The teenager with a zoo in his mouth

Media player
Ghanaian animal imitator has Guinness World Record ambitions
As a boy, Justice Osei from Ghana discovered he had an unusual talent: imitating the sounds of his sheep, goats and other local wildlife.
Since then he has taught himself many more, and now has more than 50 species in his vocal menagerie. He performed some of them for BBC Pidgin.
19 Mar 2018
