The teenager with a zoo in his mouth
Video

Ce Ghanéen imite le cri des animaux à la perfection

L'adolescent ghanéen, Justice Osei, a du talent pour imiter 50 espèces animales.

Il veut entrer au livre Guinness des records du monde.

Très jeune, il a découvert qu'il a un talent inhabituel: imiter les cris des animaux qui l'entourent.

Depuis, il a appris d'autres cris et a désormais près de 50 cris dans son répertoire.

La BBC l'a rencontré.

  • 19 Mar 2018