Afrobeats artist Mr Eazi's global ambitions

Mr Eazi: Afrobeats artist with international ambitions
Afrobeats artist Mr Eazi has a big following in Nigeria and Ghana. Having collaborated with African artists like Efya and Sarkodie, he now has international ambitions.
He spoke to BBC's Hannah Ajala.
20 Mar 2018
