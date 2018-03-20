Afrobeats artist Mr Eazi's global ambitions
Video

Mr Eazi: Afrobeats artist with international ambitions

Afrobeats artist Mr Eazi has a big following in Nigeria and Ghana. Having collaborated with African artists like Efya and Sarkodie, he now has international ambitions.

He spoke to BBC's Hannah Ajala.

  • 20 Mar 2018
