Could today be a new dawn for Africa?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Could ACFTA free trade deal be a new dawn for Africa?
As African heads of state sign the first continent wide free trade deal, what will it mean for the people that live there?
The BBC's Nancy Kacungira explains.
-
21 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-43481001/could-acfta-free-trade-deal-be-a-new-dawn-for-africaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window