Video

A teacher from Ghana, who went viral after pictures of his chalkboard-computer alternative were shared on social media, has said he never meant to become an internet sensation.

Richard Appiah Akoto, from Kumasi, told the BBC was simply trying to prepare his students for the real world.

Find out more - and see how he transforms his blackboard into the computer program Microsoft Word - by watching the video.

Producer: Sulley Lansah.