'I was shunned because I had cancer'

How one woman was shunned for having cancer but found a 'new family'
This Kenyan woman was rejected by friends and family after being diagnosed with cervical cancer.
But Christine found a "new family" at a hospice in Nairobi.
Video produced by David Whitty and Rajni Boddington
20 Apr 2018
