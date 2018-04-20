'I was shunned because I had cancer'
How one woman was shunned for having cancer but found a 'new family'

This Kenyan woman was rejected by friends and family after being diagnosed with cervical cancer.

But Christine found a "new family" at a hospice in Nairobi.

