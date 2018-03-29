Curious cheetah joins safari group

Media player
Up close: The moment a cheetah joined a safari
Britton Hayes was on safari with his step uncle in Tanzania when a cheetah got into their vehicle.
The unexpected visitor spent 10 minutes exploring before leaving to devour a gazelle.
29 Mar 2018
