‘People don’t believe what I do is real’

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Meet the Ethiopian man who walks on his hands
Dirar Abohoy has been walking on his hands since he was a child.
The 32-year old, who lives in Tigray in northern Ethiopia, likes to perform on his hands, but not everyone is a fan of his work.
Produced by BBC News Tigrinya
Video journalist: Berihu Lilay
-
03 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window