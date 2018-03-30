Street dancers go viral after Rihanna tweet
Lagos street dancers go viral after Rihanna retweet

These street children went viral after Rihanna, Naomi Campbell and P Diddy shared their videos.

Their mentor spoke to BBC Pidgin, she teaches them to dance but also helps to keep them in school.

  • 30 Mar 2018
