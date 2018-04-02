Media player
Who was Winnie Mandela?
South African anti-apartheid campaigner Winnie Mandela has died aged 81.
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was the former wife of South Africa's first black president, Nelson Mandela.
02 Apr 2018
