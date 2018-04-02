'Fearless and uncompromising'
Winnie Mandela: Minister Jeff Radebe pays tribute

Winnie Madikizela Mandela was a "colossus who strode the political landscape" of South Africa, says South African Energy Minister Jeff Radebe.

The anti-apartheid campaigner, and former wife of South Africa's first black president, Nelson Mandela, has died aged 81.

  • 02 Apr 2018
