Winnie Mandela spoke to BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour in 1986 about how she first met Nelson Mandela, who was then still in prison.

Speaking to Sue MacGregor, she said she initially "looked at him with awe", before marrying him in 1958.

The couple – famously pictured hand-in-hand as Mr Mandela walked free from prison after 27 years in 1990 – were a symbol of the anti-apartheid struggle for nearly three decades.

Of their shared political struggle, she said: "I know my soul is scarred."

They divorced in 1996, but she kept his surname and maintained ties with him.