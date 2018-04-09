Restoring a pharaoh’s ancient boat

Video

Archaeologists and scientists are excavating the second of a pair of ancient boats that were buried in pits next to Pharaoh Khufu’s Great Pyramid at Giza.

The boats had been carefully dismantled into 1,000 pieces before being buried along with hieroglyphic instructions of how to reassemble them for use in the afterlife.

The planks are extremely fragile and a temperature controlled laboratory was constructed to restore the pieces on site.

The BBC Travel Show’s Ade Adepitan finds out more.