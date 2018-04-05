Friendliest football fans
These Senegalese supporters have won awards for their fair play attitude.

Senegalese football fan club Allez Casa has won awards for the way it acts at matches.

The group supports Casa Sport but cheer on opposition teams as much as its own side.

The fans are now hoping to head to Russia for the World Cup to give the national team a boost.

