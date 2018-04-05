Celebrations after Sierra Leone election

Media player
Celebrations in Sierra Leone after Maada Bio election
Supporters of Sierra Leone's opposition candidate, Julius Maada Bio, took to the streets of capital Freetown, to celebrate after he won a run-off election.
Ruling party candidate Samura Kamara has alleged irregularities and says he will challenge the outcome in court.
05 Apr 2018
