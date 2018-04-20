Are you ready for dress-African Fridays?

Media player
Is East Africa ready for kitenge Fridays?
You may have heard of dress-down Fridays, but have you heard of kitenge Fridays?
The East African Community recently recommended people in the area wear the colourful cotton fabric on Fridays.
20 Apr 2018
