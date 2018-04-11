South Africa pays tribute to Winnie Mandela
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

South Africa pays tribute to Winnie Mandela

The anti-apartheid campaigner and ex-wife of Nelson Mandela died on 2 April.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 11 Apr 2018